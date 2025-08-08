Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SLQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

SelectQuote stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $320.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $408.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 275,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 287,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SelectQuote by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SelectQuote by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 240,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 182,367 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

