Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$186.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RY. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$194.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total transaction of C$3,701,453.72. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total transaction of C$56,148.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,039 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,413.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$182.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$178.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$170.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$148.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

