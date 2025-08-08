Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RHP stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

