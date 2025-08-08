Sabre Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 11,096 put options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof261% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,072 put options.

Sabre Stock Down 35.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.47. Sabre has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $776.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 39.0% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 266,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 74,884 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 19.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,877,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 636,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

