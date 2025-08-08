Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.3333.

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Safehold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Safehold Stock Down 2.7%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 928.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Safehold by 136.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Safehold by 73.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 117.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $981.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 36.76. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Safehold had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $93.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Safehold’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.