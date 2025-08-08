Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,900 shares, anincreaseof91.7% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.41. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 52.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio is -1.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SZGPY. DZ Bank lowered Salzgitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered Salzgitter to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

