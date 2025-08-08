Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.88.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -203.48%.
Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.
