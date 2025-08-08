Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 10.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 1,614,328 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,210,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 20,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $654,987.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,016.80. This trade represents a 45.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Reed sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $160,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $467,555.04. The trade was a 25.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,811. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at $1,822,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 142.1% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 66,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at $12,962,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at $1,279,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 9.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.