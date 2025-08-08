Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Price

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $117.37. Duke Energy has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $127.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

