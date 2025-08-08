Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for FMC

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. FMC has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in FMC by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,986,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.