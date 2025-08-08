Seaport Res Ptn Decreases Earnings Estimates for Ashland

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland in a research note issued on Monday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.34 million. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE ASH opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ashland by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Ashland by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

