SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,563.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23. SEI Investments Company has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,375. The trade was a 79.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,645. This trade represents a 78.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,126 shares of company stock worth $20,082,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

