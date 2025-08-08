Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Semrush were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Semrush by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Semrush by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Semrush by 15.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Semrush by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Semrush and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp set a $12.00 price objective on Semrush and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,930. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna Baird sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,560. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,561,250 shares of company stock valued at $25,650,643. Corporate insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

