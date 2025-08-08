Share Buyback Program Approved by Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Board

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 222.40 ($2.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.91. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 146.40 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 308.90 ($4.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Alexander Krane bought 9,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £17,262.76 ($23,215.12). Also, insider Belgacem Chariag purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £35,600 ($47,875.20). 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

