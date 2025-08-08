Share Repurchase Program Approved by Hiscox (LON:HSX) Board of Directors

Hiscox (LON:HSXGet Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSX. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.63) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,450 ($19.50) to GBX 1,580 ($21.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,125 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.48) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Hiscox Trading Down 2.5%

LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,344 ($18.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,280.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,185.02. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 1,008 ($13.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,454 ($19.55).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

