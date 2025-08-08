Share Repurchase Program Approved by Hiscox (LON:HSX) Board of Directors

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on HSX. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.63) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,450 ($19.50) to GBX 1,580 ($21.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,125 ($15.13) to GBX 1,300 ($17.48) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.
Get Our Latest Report on Hiscox
Hiscox Trading Down 2.5%
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hiscox
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.