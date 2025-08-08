SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.1250.

SN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $108.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SN opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

