Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 75.1% in July

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,000 shares, agrowthof75.1% from the June 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shiseido Trading Up 4.8%

SSDOY opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $27.81.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

