Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $8.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.1524.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, July 7th.
Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 3.2%
Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $797.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
