Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEUF) Rises By 73.0%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,300 shares, anincreaseof73.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS CLEUF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $632.00.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

