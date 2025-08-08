Short Interest in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Rises By 61.0%

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,500 shares, agrowthof61.0% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEARCA:TPOR opened at $25.06 on Friday. Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

The Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a modified market cap-weighted index of US transportation companies. TPOR was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

