Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Expands By 88.1%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,800 shares, agrowthof88.1% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

EONGY stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.78. E.On has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.28 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.4256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 248.0%. E.On’s payout ratio is currently 25.27%.

EONGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded E.On to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of E.On to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EONGY

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.