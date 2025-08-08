Short Interest in Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Increases By 61.9%

Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,610,000 shares, agrowthof61.9% from the June 30th total of 994,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently,10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 658,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of LFWD opened at $0.68 on Friday. Lifeward has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Lifeward (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Lifeward had a negative return on equity of 101.96% and a negative net margin of 108.21%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifeward will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

