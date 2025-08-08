Short Interest in Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Increases By 73.3%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, agrowthof73.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Down 3.3%

OTCMKTS:CONXF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Nickel 28 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Recommended Stories

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, including NSR royalty in the Dumont nickel project located in Quebec; and in the Turnagain nickel project located in British Columbia.

