Short Interest in VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Increases By 61.4%

VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,200 shares, anincreaseof61.4% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get VanEck Real Assets ETF alerts:

VanEck Real Assets ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Real Assets ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $32.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Real Assets ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Real Assets ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.