Short Interest in Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Grows By 55.2%

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 112,200 shares, agrowthof55.2% from the June 30th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Price Performance

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

