Short Interest in Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Grows By 54.9%

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,000 shares, anincreaseof54.9% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

YARIY stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.29. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1846 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 102.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

