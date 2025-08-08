Sidoti Csr Has Negative Forecast for HNI Q2 Earnings

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for HNI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. HNI had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. HNI has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $92,379.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,505. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $67,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,986.77. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $270,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 44.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 23.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,301,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

