Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,046,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,765,000 after purchasing an additional 767,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,062,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,595,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,150,000 after acquiring an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,515,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,885,000 after acquiring an additional 401,890 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,840 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,576,897.76. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Silgan from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $58.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

