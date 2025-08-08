Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.1667.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLDE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Slide Insurance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays started coverage on Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Slide Insurance to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities set a $25.00 price target on Slide Insurance and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Slide Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Slide Insurance news, Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $175,206.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,586.35. This represents a 54.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth Witte Bruce sold 31,029 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $490,568.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,507.45. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,482 shares of company stock worth $6,758,490.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $7,024,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $4,387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000.
Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).
