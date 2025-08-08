Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.1667.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-On by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,593,000 after acquiring an additional 115,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap-On by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after acquiring an additional 411,317 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Snap-On during the second quarter worth $434,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Snap-On by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,221,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,775,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $320.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. Snap-On has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.42.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-On will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

