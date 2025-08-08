So-Young International (SY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 15th. Analysts expect So-Young International to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $362.23 million for the quarter.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $4.50. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.76 million.

So-Young International Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of So-Young International stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $489.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in So-Young International stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:SY Free Report ) by 264.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of So-Young International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SY

So-Young International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.