SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 21,880 call options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseof149% compared to the average daily volume of 8,786 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

FEZ stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

