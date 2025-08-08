SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 2,510.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $122.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.67. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $126.78.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

