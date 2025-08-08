STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Sidoti

Sidoti reiterated their neutral rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Sidoti currently has a $28.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

STAA opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.61.

STAAR Surgical declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 75.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

