Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Analysts

Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRZ shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Starz Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Starz Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joshua W. Sapan bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,890. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark H. Md Rachesky bought 353,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $4,999,676.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 471,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,814.95. The trade was a 299.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000.

Starz Entertainment Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of STRZ stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27. Starz Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

About Starz Entertainment

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

