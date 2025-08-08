Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 638,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 383,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 74,238 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 921,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 60,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 33,276 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. Stepan Company has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $82.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). Stepan had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $594.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.63%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

