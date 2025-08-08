Stingray Digitl Q2 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stingray Digitl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

About Stingray Digitl

