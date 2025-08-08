Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Holdings Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 185,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 2,685.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Stock Up 0.1%

HNDL stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $689.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.