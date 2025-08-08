Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $11.20. Sunrun shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 17,374,696 shares.

The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Glj Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $86,588.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 679,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,465.64. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $39,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 439,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,896. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,939 shares of company stock worth $430,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 960.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 107.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

