Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $57.26, but opened at $47.33. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 27,064,338 shares.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock worth $53,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

