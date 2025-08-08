Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 1.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $45.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $47.52. 21,759,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 57,089,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMCI. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,067,000 shares of company stock worth $53,949,340 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $573,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

