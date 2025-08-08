Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 624173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

