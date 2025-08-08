Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 624173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.
About Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
