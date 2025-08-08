Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,344.80. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,958. This represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

