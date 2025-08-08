TD Cowen Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $307.90 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $265.33 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 206.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

