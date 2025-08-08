TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,200 shares, agrowthof54.9% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TDK Stock Performance

TDK stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TDK has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TDK had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.65 billion. Research analysts expect that TDK will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

