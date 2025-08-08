The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 235,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 141,124 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.88 and a 12-month high of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.36.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.