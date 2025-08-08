The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $51.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOST. Wolfe Research raised Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Toast Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. Toast has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,213.60. Following the transaction, the president owned 890,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,097,774.84. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $50,847.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 222,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,353.84. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,054 shares of company stock valued at $20,432,166. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 173.3% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 2,356.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 1,383.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

