The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.6250.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. Noble Financial upgraded ONE Group Hospitality to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STKS
Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Group Hospitality
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 7.0%
Shares of STKS opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.35. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 69.82% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ONE Group Hospitality
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.