The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $4,008,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $39,986,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 90,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 63,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $59.93 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,274,274 shares in the company, valued at $826,721,784.72. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

