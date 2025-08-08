The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.0556.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.71. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.